What Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving? — Here’s Where You Can Eat & Get Deals

Thanksgiving plans? — Either way, we've got you covered! Find out where you can eat next Thursday, plus every deal and steal out there! Here's your ultimate Thanksgiving food guide!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and whether you have plans or not, we’re helping you eat your way through Turkey day! If you’re tired of cooking, there are many restaurants who are opening their doors on Thanksgiving; some of which have epic deals and steals so you can get more bang for your buck! Be sure to check with your local restaurants to inquire if they are participating in the deals/openings.

What restaurants are open? — Applebees, Black Angus Steakhouse, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Legal Sea Foods, Luby’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, McCormick & Schmick’s, Popeye’s, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Rudy Tuesday, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Sizzler, Smith & Wollensky, TGI Friday’s, The Capital Grille, Waffle House;

Customers are also able to purchase full Thanksgiving dinners for takeout [if you’re not into cooking] at the following establishments — Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Boston Market, Whole Foods, Buca Di Beppo, Trader Joe’s, Marie Callender’s, Chef’d + Wolfgang Puck;

The Following stores have Thanksgiving deals:

Walmart: 18-ounce jar of Heinz homestyle roasted turkey gravy for $2.32; 40-ounce can of cut yams for $3.06; six-ounce box of Kraft cornbread stuffing mix for $1.53;

Target: Coupons are available for 20% discounts on Thanksgiving vegetables such as, Del Monte fresh cut green beans, whole kernel corn and diced potatoes.

Aldi: Thanksgiving sides, such as, cut green beans and mixed vegetables are 79 cents for 12 ounces, which have been marked down from 89 cents.

