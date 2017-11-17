Offset’s Paternity Scandal: Admitted To Having Love Child Just Days Before Cardi B Proposal

Uh-oh. As Offset was getting ready to pop the question to his sweetheart, Cardi B, he was busy dealing with a paternity suit. If that wasn’t awkward enough, the Migos star actually admitted he was the father!

Offset, 25, may claim to have “rackaids on rackaids, got back-ends on back-ends,” but he also reportedly has another kid take care of. The Migos rapper was taken to court in August, according to documents obtained by The Blast. A woman named Justin Watson said that Offset was the father of her seven-year-old son, Jordan, even though the rapper had never taken a DNA test. She claimed that Offset provided only “sporadic financial assistance,” but didn’t really contribute to things like medical expenses, education or extra curricular activities. After determining Offest’s net worth to be around $9 million — though a Google search, of all things — Justine wanted retroactive child support and around $15,000 in legal fees!

So, that’s shocking, right? Well, there’s no need to get Maury Povich involved. Offset came clean and said that yes, he IS the father. When responding to this case in October (right around the time he proposed to Cardi B, 25) Offset reportedly admitted that the kid is his, but shot down accusations that he’s a deadbeat dad, claiming he’s provided for Jordan since the boy’s birth. The rapper agreed that settling this child support drama in the courts is a good idea, but he’s not willing to shell out the $15k in lawyer fees.

Offset reportedly wants joint legal and physical custody of Jordan, and requested his son’s last name to be legally changed to his (which would be Cephus, as Offset’s legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Now you know.) This would be Offset’s third child, as he reportedly has two other kids with different women. Welcome to the family, Jordan.

Speaking of Kiari’s other baby mamas, one of those women, Oriel Jamie, threw some major shade after he got down on one knee for Cardi. “Congrats to [Offset] and his step mother…whom he had yet to meet,” she reported wrote on Instagram, in one of the biggest backhanded complement this year. “Hopefully he at least get(s) an invite to the wedding.” Damn. Well, truth be told, here’s hoping that all of Offset’s kids are at his wedding. Though, it would be awkward if all his baby mammas were seated at a table…at his wedding…to another woman. Huh.

