Nicki Minaj: Why She’s Happy Wendy Williams Slammed Her Racy ‘Paper’ Mag Cover

Nicki Minaj, 34, isn’t letting her haters get the last word when it comes to her racy Paper magazine cover, which was released on Nov. 15. After the mixed emotions about her nearly nude cover — with Eve, 39, saying it wasn’t right and Wendy Williams, 53, calling it “desperate and distasteful” — Nicki’s basking in the attention. “She is laughing at the people who are getting all bent out of shape over her Paper cover,” a source close to the female rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that cover was straight fire, and her haters aren’t going to make her think otherwise.” As for Wendy? — “Nicki’s happy Wendy is shading her,” the source reveals. “If no one was talking, then she’d be worried. She wanted to do something iconic and she did. No one is going to forget this cover.”

In fact, Nicki loves how it came out so much, that the insider tells us she’s getting it blown up to feature inside her home. “Nicki is so proud of this cover. She had so much fun doing the shoot.” The issue was titled, “Break The Internet” edition, which was fitting. Nicki posed nearly naked, with her breasts on display; her nipples were covered. Throughout the multipage spread, which also included racy digital videos, Nicki seductively posed in revealing clothing, bra tops and lingerie.

Wendy slammed Nicki during her show on Nov. 16, where she flat out said she did not like her new cover. The talk show host even threw some of Nicki’s enemies into the mix, and compared she cover to Kim Kardashian‘s 2014 cover. “I get in a Cardi B world, you’ve been here for a moment and you’re trying to retain your position in rap music and stuff,” Wendy said. “I get it, Remy Ma is on your tail and Lil Kim is about to do something awful… This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener. This has gone too far.”

Nicki took to Instagram days after the cover dropped to reveal that her cover became the most liked on the photo-sharing app within 24 hours. And, our source says that that motivated her even more to laugh at her haters!

