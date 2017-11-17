Miley Cyrus Is In Awe Of Liam Hemsworth In Sexy New Shoot: My Man Is ‘Hunky As F***’

Miley Cyrus posted a sexy photo of Liam Hemsworth on Twitter, and judging by her gushing caption, she really wants to jump his bones. Take a look at the hunky pic below.

Couple goals alert! You know when your significant other is posting about how hot you look on social media that they are head over heels in love you. Well, the same goes for Miley Cyrus, 24. On Nov. 17, she posted a photo on Twitter of her beau Liam Hemsworth, 27, from a new shoot, and the “We Can’t Stop” singer could not stop herself from containing her thirst over how he looked. She captioned the photo, writing, “Damn. My man looking hunky as f*ck!” Following her message was a slew of heart emojis, so yeah, their rekindled relationship seems like it’s meant to be. Check out the hunky picture below.

You know what they say: the couple that acts in SNL sketches together, stays together. OK, no one says that, but it can’t be a bad sign that the two played contestants on The Price Is Right sketch against Bernie Sanders, 76, as portrayed by Larry David, 70. In the immortal words of Larry’s Curb Your Enthusiasm character, things between Liam and Miley seem to be going prett-ay, prett-ay… prett-ay good.

Despite the fact that the recently reunited couple did not get secretly married after rumors spread claiming they did, it looks like Miley and Liam are more in love than ever. A source close to the pair said, “[T]hey don’t need a piece of paper to make things official.” Check out these adorable pics of celebrities, including Miley and Liam, as they were having the most romantic Thanksgivings of all time.

Damn. My man lookin hunky as f❤️ck! ❤️💕❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/cgkkyJAGzl — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Liam’s hunky new shoot Miley posted about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.