Meryl Streep Reveals She Was Once Brutally Attacked & Had To ‘Play Dead’ To Survive

During a surprise speech at the annual awards for the Committee to Protect Journalists on Nov. 15 — which was held to honor female journalists for their bravery — Meryl Streep, 68, shared her own acts of bravery during two experiences with violence. “I do know something about real terror — the two times in my life when I was threatened and dealt with real physical violence, I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well,” she admitted.

The Oscar winning actress went into detail about her two harrowing experiences, one of which involved her good friend and Grammy-winning singer, Cher, 71. “In one instance, I played dead and waited until the blows stopped — watching like people say you do from about 50 feet above from where I was beaten,” Streep continued. “And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”

Streep also admitted that she was “changed by these events on a cellular level because women do know something particular about coming to the danger place.” She went on: “We come to it disadvantaged through the many millennia preceding our present moment and because of our vulnerability we anticipate danger we expect it, we’re hyper alert to it. This comes in very handy in investigative journalism but also in acting.” In Sept. 2013, Cher actually told Us Weekly that she and Streep “saved a girl from a large mugger in New York City.”

Streep and Cher go back decades, having worked together on the 1983 film Silkwood. Both stars received Oscar noms for their incredible performances in the drama. The dynamic duo will reunite on big screen for the upcoming sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Streep’s admissions came after she spoke out about the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal — where over 40 women accused the famed Hollywood producer, who is now in rehab, of sexually assaulting them. Streep said in a statement: “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

