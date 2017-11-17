Meghan Markle’s ‘Moving Into’ Prince Harry’s London Abode After Thanksgiving

Prince Harry is not only getting a new roommate (his girlfriend Meghan Markle), but it’s only a matter of time until the two are finally engaged. Find out about their new living situation here!

Not only are wedding bells in the future for Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, the two will be moving in together. In a move that would surely scandalize Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 91, Meghan will shack up with Harry in his London abode. The two are waiting until after Thanksgiving considering the fact Meghan will be visiting her mom in Los Angeles for Turkey day festivities. However, a source told E! News that once the holiday celebrations are over, “it’ll then be time for Meghan to move to London and into Harry’s place.” Moving in together is obviously the next step for the two, but don’t you think the pair should spend a little more time living together to see if they’re compatible?

If you’ve been waiting with baited breath for the pair’s engagement, that’s coming soon as well. “While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now,” the source added. “They’ve spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!” We reported earlier how it was rumored that Meghan’s exit from Suits was a sign of their future engagement, and now it’s “as good as” confirmed the two will eventually be tying the knot.

Harry has already been training Meghan on how to be a royal, so their future marital status is pretty much a sure thing. Check out Meghan’s 10 best style moments through the years.

