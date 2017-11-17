Selena Gomez Is Too Hot To Handle As She Dances Poolside In The ‘Wolves’ Music Video

Selena Gomez has never looked sexier! Her and Marshmello’s official video for ‘Wolves’ is finally here, and it’s the popstar’s steamiest visual yet. Watch Sel go for a dip in the pool…with all of her clothes on!

Selena Gomez, 25, and DJ Marshmello, 21, are a match made in EDM heaven on “Wolves,” and we’re absolutely enthralled by the official video (Nov. 17.) Scroll to watch Selena get soaked in the pool and roll around on the tile floor in the sexy visual! She changes outfits so many times that we lost count, rocking one incredible look after another for what’s basically one big glam Vogue photo shoot.

Sel recently opened up about her music, explaining that the catchy track is part of her new direction. “For me, this year, I wanted to find more of a different place. I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful. That’s always what I’ve searched for,” Selena, who also dropped the hits “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” this year, told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. “The song is very beautiful and personal and the lyrics really just have a whole story of its own,” she added of “Wolves.” “Weirdly at the same time I was working on it in Japan I was going through stuff too.”

“Wolves” has received a “vertical video” treatment as well, which had Selena dancing around her house in a pink silk robe. It was all shot on an iPhone, making for a delightfully homemade-looking visual. This new video is on a whole other level, though!

Meanwhile, Selena and Justin Bieber, 23, are an item again, and we’re still scratching our heads over it. Learn more about Jelena’s reunion here, and see photos of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments here.

