Florida Dad Guilty of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend, 27, & Her Parents In Front Of Son, 4

Adam Matos was found guilty in the quadruple murder of his ex-girlfriend, her parents, and her new boyfriend. He’s facing the death penalty for the crime committed in front of their young son.

Adam Matos, 32, was arrested on September 5, 2014 on charges of murder after the body of his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend, Megan Brown, was found on top of a hill in Pasco County, FL, alongside the bodies of her parents, Margaret and Greg Brown, both 52, and Megan’s new boyfriend her new boyfriend, Nicholas Leonard, 37. Megan and Greg had both been fatally shot, while Margaret and Nicholas were bludgeoned with a hammer. Police found Adam at a Tampa Bay area hotel with his and Megan’s four-year-old autistic son, Tristan. A jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding him guilty of murder on November 16, 2017.

While Adam initially denied that he murdered the family, as well as her boyfriend on August 28, 2014, claiming that a woman had been stalking Megan and sending her threatening letters, according to Daily Mail. He also repeatedly refuted a police report that stated he threatened Megan with a knife on August 28, the last day she was heard from before her tragic death. But that all changed on November 15, 2017, when Adam dramatically confessed to the quadruple murder from the stand in court during his sentencing. Adam said that it was a combination of self-defense and “paranoia” that drove him to kill the family, as well as leave his toddler alone at the murder scene with the bodies of his dead mother and grandparents while he left to buy a shovel.

The victims were murdered at the Browns’ home in Hudson, and their bodies stacked on top of each other on a berm alongside a nearby road. Tristan was in the home at the time of the killings. Adam said he wasn’t “thinking clearly” when he left him with the bodies. “I feel horrible for doing so and in a normal situation I wouldn’t have done that,” he said. “As a child I was left home from time to time and that may have something to do with why I acted that way at the time.” Tristan has since been adopted.

Adam described the day of the murders as “the worst day of my life, a horrible experience, like a nightmare I couldn’t wake up from.” It’s unclear what happened that made him feel that he needed to defend himself from his ex-girlfriend’s family. Adam and Megan met six years together when she was 18. She got pregnant with their son after they were together for just a few months. The two were going through a custody battle after they broke up, shortly before the murders; Megan decided to move from Pennsylvania to Florida with her parents and Tristan. He made the move to Florida, too, in order to be closer to their son.

Now that Adam confessed, and has been found guilty, the sentencing phase of his trial begins November 20. Assistant State Attorney Chris LaBruzzo told the Tampa Bay Times that prosecutors will seek the death penalty. In order for that to happen, a jury must reach a unanimous decision.

