Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi’s New Song ‘Echame La Culpa’ Is Total Fire — Watch Out, ‘Despacito’

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi just dropped the bilingual duet of the year, and we dare you to prove otherwise. Listen to the absolute banger ‘Echame La Culpa’ here!

Luis Fonsi, 39, and Demi Lovato, 25, have released a winning collaboration today, Nov. 17, by the name of “Echame La Culpa,” or “Blame Me” in English. Listen to the catchy new track, which has Demi showing off her Spanish skills, below!

Of course, the song comes after Luis’ smash hit “Despacito,” which went more than viral once Justin Bieber, 23, laid down vocals. Still, nothing beats having serious girl power involved, and we absolutely love Demi on this track! See photos from Demi’s “Sorry Not Sorry” music video here.

Ahead of the release, Demi and Luis met on a video chat (via Billboard) to talk about the song. “I’ll practice my Spanish,” Demi promised. Yep, no way does she want to end up like JB, who has been caught forgetting the Spanish lyrics to “Despacito” and has refused to sing it more than once!

Check out some of Demi’s verse on “Echame La Culpa:”

No me conociste nunca de verdad

Ya se fue la magia que te enamoro

Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar

Porque tu error fue conocerme

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Echame La Culpa?” Does it beat “Despacito?” Tell us in the comments!