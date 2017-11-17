Leonid Meteor Shower Live Stream: Watch Shooting Stars During Annual Celestial Event

Make a wish! Sky-gazers are in for a special treat on the evening of Nov. 17, since the Leonid meteor shower will be taking place until dawn! You can expect to see 15 to 20 shooting stars an hour, so don’t miss any of the action by watching via live stream!

Get ready for a night full of starry excitement! The Leonid meteor shower is set to begin Nov. 17, but the best viewing experience will be in the early hours of the next morning, according to AccuWeather. Many star-gazers will have an incredible view throughout the US, especially those in northern Plains, California and the Four Corners region, where no clouds are expected. This celestial event in particular takes place each Nov., when Earth crosses the orbital path of the Tempel-Tuttle comet, according to EarthSky. Who says you have to go outside to check it out? If you’re tired or can’t see the view clearly, you can stream the Leonid meteor shower live at 7 PM, below!

Click on the option Free Registraton and then sign in with your username and password! If you’re passionate about astronomy or love to take epic photos, peak viewing will start at midnight, lasting until early Saturday morning. The Leonid shower is expected to produce about 15 meteors per hour when it hits its peak, but that might only be scratching the surface, since the shower can produce up to 50,000 shooting stars in an hour! So if you’ve got a wish to make, this will be your lucky night! Viewers in the Northeast, Great Lakes region and central Plains, however, may be blocked by storms and cloudy skies, meteorologist Kyle Elliot told AccuWeather. Luckily, for those with a blocked view, the live stream is a great way to watch the magic unfold.

“This shower is named for the constellation Leo the Lion, because these meteors radiate outward from the vicinity of stars representing the Lion’s mane,” according to EarthSky. “Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion, dots a backwards question mark of stars known as the Sickle. If you trace all the Leonid meteors backward, they appear to radiate from this area of the sky.” So cool! We can’t wait to check it out!

