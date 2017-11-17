Lena Dunham Gets Dragged On Twitter For Defending ‘Girls’ Producer Against Rape Allegations

‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham is coming to producer Murray Miller’s defense after being accused of raping an actress and Twitter users are not happy about it. Here’s what fans are saying.

Lena Dunham, 31, just found herself in hot water. The actress and writer behind Girls has come to the aid of one of the show’s producers — Murray Miller — after actress Aurora Perrineau came forward to allege he raped her when she was just 17 in 2012. “While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year,” Lena and the show’s co-showrunner Jenni Konner wrote in a joint statement. She followed up the statement with a similar post on Twitter: “I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love.” Her words were immediately met with fiery comments decrying her for standing by an alleged rapist.

“She sounds awfully sure when in reality there is no way she could be,” one user wrote. “This is how predators get by. They pretend to be nice, normal gentlemen and then nobody believes the victim because he is such a nice guy!” another chimed in. “Never call yourself an advocate for women again because you’ve just proven that you are NOT!” yet another added. This shocked and dismayed comments in response to Lena’s words just keep coming and coming. Head here to see more photos of the Golden Globe winner.

Murray himself has challenged the allegations leveled against him. He “categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims” Murray’s lawyer Matthew Walerstein shared in a statement, adding that their legal team has “gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.”

I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU side with in this situation? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below.