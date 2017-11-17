Kim Kardashian Is Literally An Hourglass In Skintight Dress For Serena Williams’ Wedding

If there is someone who truly embodies an hourglass figure, it’s Kim Kardashian! She showed off her curves at Serena Williams’ wedding on November 16. See pics of Kim’s dress below.

It’s hard not to take a little bit of attention from the bride when you’re Kim Kardashian! Kim looked absolutely stunning at Serena Williams‘ wedding, as she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Nov. 16 in New Orleans. Kim wore the Leah Satin Crepe Singlet Gown gown from Alex Perry’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. The dress is listed for $1,800 online. The dress is described to “feature thin straps and a fitted silhouette.” Fitted, for sure! There is some great tailoring happening in Kim’s life! Everything she wears fits her like a glove! And her body has never looked better!

Kim was not the only high-profile guest at the wedding. Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, and many more all celebrated the happy couple! Of course, Kim made the most of her New Orleans trip by stopping by the famed Cafe Du Monde for their delicious beignets! Kim has a lot to celebrate. She just dropped her three Gardenia fragrances in her KKW beauty line, and reportedly made $10 million dollars in a day! Just before the launch, she predicted her success to our sister site WWD: “I do believe from the feedback that we got that it’s going to do extremely well. We do a lot of focus group and testing without saying what the fragrance is — and people always gravitate toward it.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kim Kardashian’s dress at Serena Williams’ wedding?