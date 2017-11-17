Kim Kardashian Breaks Strict Diet To Chow Down On Her Fave Beignets In New Orleans

We’re suffering from some MAJOR food envy. Kim Kardashian was in New Orleans so obviously she had to treat herself to some beignets! Check out pics from Kim’s sweet cheat day here!

If we ever found ourselves in New Orleans, LA, the first thing we’d do is go indulge in some beignets, obviously. Apparently Kim Kardashian, 37, feels the same way! When she was in town for Serena Williams‘ wedding on Nov. 16, she made sure to stop at her favorite cafe for a midnight snack. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story, Kim visited Cafe Du Monde around 12:30 A.M. “Ok, you know I wouldn’t come to New Orleans without getting beignets from Cafe Du Monde,” she said as she showed off her tasty treat. “Or six bags of beignets,” she added, showing a giant tote full of fritters. In another video, Kim addressed her fans directly in a car. “Ok guys, we are gonna eat so many beignets. I’m so excited,” she said. We have serious food envy right now, Kim! Check out Kim’s sweet excursion below!

While we’re totally here for Kim chowing down on some deep fried goodness, it’s a pretty interesting choice since she tends to stick to a pretty strict 1800 calorie diet. But hey, no one’s going to judge her for eating a little sugar once in a while. But who is she going to share all six bags worth of beignets with? It likely won’t be her husband Kanye West, 40.

Kim reportedly wants her man in top form for when their third baby arrives in January. She’s even put him on a crazy diet of his own! The rapper has apparently started going through a lifestyle change “that will see him work out three times a week, increasing to five times a week within six weeks” a source told The Sun. “It’s going to start early in the morning when his trainer comes to the house, and it’ll be cardio and muscle conditioning. He’ll get his six pack back by Christmas.” Hmm, maybe Kim will still let him have just one of the doughy treats. Although, we wouldn’t want to share if we were her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s sweet treat?