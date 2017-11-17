Katy Perry Reportedly Banned From China Over 2015 Incident Ahead Of Rumored VS Show Performance

Looks like Katy Perry won’t be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, after all! The pop star has been banned indefinitely from entering China. Here’s why:

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originally seemed like it was going to be full of #drama when rumors flew that enemies Katy Perry, 33, and Taylor Swift, 27, would be sharing the same runway. But it seems that the real showdown is actually between the lingerie company and the host country of the event. Ahead of the VSFS, numerous models have been banned from entering China, and now Katy has reportedly been too! I guess we’ll never know what it’d be like to watch two of the most famous nemeses in pop share the same performance space. Hey, at least Taylor and her ex Harry Styles, 23, might be singing at the show as neither have been banned from Shanghai (not yet, at least).

Katy was initially told that she’d be able to gain access to the Asian country, but was ultimately denied by Chinese officials, according to Page Six. The decision to block the singer from entering the country was allegedly made after the government didn’t approve of a controversial performance in Taipei, Taiwan from 2015. Katy waved a Taiwanese flag during the concert and wore a dress covered in sunflowers, which had previously become a symbol for anti-Chinese protestors. “For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country,” a source told the outlet. “Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter.”

Katy joins the ranks of Ukrainian model Dasha Khlystun and Russian models Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva and Irina Sharipova, who have all had their own issues with obtaining visas, according to Fashionista. Gigi Hadid, 22, also recently announced that she will not be in attendance, even though she had originally been confirmed to walk. She delivered the disappointing news on Twitter, and said that she, “already can’t wait for next year!” The news is especially heartbreaking knowing that the supermodel originally auditioned twice before getting booked on her third try in 2015. She appeared in the 2015 and 2016 shows. At this rate, the event might just be a completely empty catwalk with lingerie-clad models CGI-ed in later. Hopefully next year, all of the models and performers will be able to access the venue.

HollywoodLifers, are you upset that Katy can’t perform at the VS fashion show? Let us know what you think.