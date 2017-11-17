‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Is Dating A Woman: ‘It More Or Less Just Happened’

Say WHAT? After three failed relationships with three different baby daddy’s, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry has turned her romantic attention to a woman. We’ve got the details on her new girlfriend.

Kailyn Lowry has had pretty back luck with men so she’s trying her hand at dating a woman. The 25-year-old spilled the dirt on her love life on Todd Chrisley‘s 27-year-old daughter Lindsie‘s podcast Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley on Nov. 15. When asked if she had a girlfriend, the Teen Mom 2 star simply answered “Yeah.” When quizzed if they’ve actually gone out on an official date, she replied, “I mean, yes and no. We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby.” She just gave birth to her third child Luxe back on Aug. 5, and her relationship with baby daddy Chris Lopez fizzled well before the little boy arrived. The reality star is also mom to Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and four year-old Lincoln by with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Just like with many healthy relationships, this one started out as friendship and blossomed into something more. “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry said. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.” As far as how things are going with her new lady, Kailyn said, “Well, so far so good.” See pics of Kailyn, here.

Kailyn’s new gal pal is rumored to be Dominique Potter, who has posted plenty of photos of the pair to her Instagram. In a pic on Nov. 15, the two are seen in the front seat of a car with the reality star in the driver’s seat as they hold hands with the caption. “It’s all good over on this side 👀🌞.” It shouldn’t be a total shock that Kail is experimenting with women as a year and a half ago she tweeted “Do I have to be gay or straight? Can’t I just love people?” after a photo circulated on Snapchat of her kissing a woman while she was in the process of divorcing Javi.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kailyn having a girlfriend? Do you think it will last?