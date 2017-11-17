‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kailyn Lowry Reenacts Kitchen Sex With Ex & Javi’s Forced To Watch

Whoa there! In a super awkward moment on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ Kailyn Lowry revealed how she got down & dirty with an ex — all with Javi Marroquin sitting right there! This wild video is crazy — watch here.

In a TMI exercise on the Nov. 17 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Kailyn Lowry, 25, was asked to reenact the “best sex” she’s ever had with puppets. The worst part? Her husband at the time, Javi Marroquin, 24, was forced to watch! Obviously this was a recipe for total embarrassment and awkwardness. The weirdness went down during a game of “Kinko” combined with “puppet therapy,” and Kailyn’s challenge was to describe her favorite sexual encounter — and it COULDN’T involve Javi. Click here to see pics of Kailyn Lowry with her sons.

Both Kail and Javi were reluctant to participate in the game, which was being played in front of other couples. And when the topic of their sex life came up, neither of the reality stars were happy. “I’m feeling uncomfortable as all hell because I haven’t had sex with Javi in 10 months,” Kailyn shares in a confessional before she and her husband take their turn in the game. Javi then asks, “Why is that uncomfortable, we’ve been having sex for five years?” “We don’t really talk about our sex life on TV,” the Teen Mom 2 star tells him.

Bracing themselves for the drill, Kailyn is handed puppets to reenact what the best sex she’s ever had with someone other than Javi looks like. The tension is palpable. “It’s not in a bed,” she begins. “[It was] in the kitchen. I was probably washing my hands or something and he comes up from behind and like touches me and stuff.” Kailyn timidly puts the puppets together. The mom-of-three couldn’t allow herself to go much further though. “… And then bends me over. Ok, that’s enough,” she says.

The doctors get Kail to admit that what was so hot about that particular sex was that she felt “wanted.” Meanwhile, Javi confesses it was hard for him to watch that. Apparently he wasn’t the only one feeling awkward! Judging by the rest of the room’s reactions, everyone there felt super uncomfortable by the whole thing. The exes later said they didn’t learn anything from the drill. Make sure to catch Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you cringe watching the above clip?