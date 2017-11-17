Jennifer Hudson Accuses David Otunga Of ‘Pushing’ Her & More Violent Behavior: I Am ‘Living In Fear’

David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson’s split has just gotten ugly. The ‘Voice’ star accused David of getting physical with both her and their son. She even accused him of using a gun to ‘intimidate’ her!

While David Otunga, 37, denied ever harassing Jennifer Hudson, 36, after she got a protective order against him, the American Idol star is painting quite a different picture. She claims David has exhibited “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior,” according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The docs also allege that David got physical with her and David Jr., 8, on Nov. 15. Following a recording session in Chicago, Jennifer claims she returned home to a visibly angry David, who had been trying to get in touch with her all day. She claims he grabbed David Jr. by the hand and physically pushed her out of the master suite of their home. Jennifer claims that this was not a one-off, saying that this alleged incident was just the latest in a pattern of “escalating and threatening behavior.”

Jennifer also claims, according to TMZ, that David allegedly left a gun and holster on their kitchen county on occasion. “David knows that I am and have been very sensitive to firearms after my mother and my brother were murdered by a firearm,” she reportedly says in the legal documents. “I believe that he left it out to taunt, intimidate and frighten me, which he absolutely accomplished.” Whoa.

It didn’t take long for this breakup to turn bitter, as these two announced the end of their 10-year-relationship on Nov. 16. David reportedly thinks that Jennifer is dating one of her producers (something she denies) and the court docs TMZ obtained claim David allegedly asked his son to record Jennifer’s recording session to possibly get evidence of this suspected romance. It’s seems this attitude and the alleged physical contact is why Jennifer sought a protective order against him. She was ultimately given temporarily full custody of their son and their home while the order is in effect. This essentially made David homeless. After the order went into effect, police went over to David and Jennifer’s home to basically tell him to hit the road.

David, to no shock, has denied all allegations of abuse or aggressive behavior. David and Jennifer have reportedly been broken up for weeks and were in the middle of negotiating a custody agreement. David, through his lawyer Tracy Rizzo, claims that when it became “apparent” that he would be given “residential care” of their son, as he’s been the “primary caregiver” while Jennifer pursued her career, she “file(d) a meritless Petition for Order of protection” as a way to get an “unfair advantage.”

