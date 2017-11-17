Jaden Smith Drops Debut Album ‘SYRE’ & Fans Are Obsessed — Stream Here

New music alert! The actor and musician dropped his debut album, Syre, on Nov. 17, and the new songs are straight fire. As expected, fans are going nuts over ‘SYRE.’ Stream it now and find out what all the hype is about!

Jaden Smith’s “SYRE” features 17 songs, including the previously released “Batman,” “Watch Me,” and “Falcon.” His A$AP Rocky, 29, collaboration, “Breakfast,” is also on the album. With 17 tracks, there’s so much to love. Bless you, Jaden! Jaden released his first mixtape in 2012, but this is his first full-length album. You can stream it on Spotify below.

SYRE will give fans a deeper look into Jaden’s soul. “I love Batman because in the daytime he’s Bruce Wayne, and in the nighttime he’s Batman,” Jaden told Highsnobiety. “And I feel the exact same way because in the daytime I’m Jaden Smith, but in the nighttime I’m Syre — which is my middle name and the name of my album. That’s where I pull a lot of inspiration from — reminiscing on the past, thinking about the future, the world, about how far we’ve come with MSFTSrep, and everything that we’ve done.”

Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, tweeted her congratulations to him once her son’s album was released. So sweet! She’s one proud mama! Fans are also loving what they’re hearing from Jaden. A full album from the star is just what his fans wanted. Check out some of the best fan tweets about SYRE below.

I am proud of u #SYRE it's been a long time coming — the world is ending (@coletylercole) November 16, 2017

B.L.U.E IS HONESTLY SUCH AN ICONIC INTRO TO AN ALBUM 😭💜 #SYRE pic.twitter.com/sh9WIoOdvT — ✨💜😩S Y R E😩💜✨ (@lolitz_devonte) November 17, 2017

