Hell’s Kitchen contestant Dana is not having the best time in the kitchen this week on Hell’s Kitchen: All-Stars. Before time is up, Dana is worried about her pork, because it can look like it’s done even when it’s not. When the pork is cut, Dana realizes that it’s totally raw! But there’s no time to cook the pork to perfection. She has to serve it to Chef Gordon Ramsay as is. Oh, the horror!

Before he takes a look at the dishes, Gordon stresses that the point of the challenge was communication. No matter what happens, you have to remain united with your fellow chefs in the kitchen. When Gordon asks the Red Team if they’re happy with what they’ve cooked up, they all immediately shout, “No!” Gordon gets a look at the uncooked pork, and he is not pleased.

“We’re serving Chef Ramsay pork sushi. Like, that’s embarrassing,” Dana says. Gordon asks the contestants who cooked the pork, and no one speaks up. Will Dana step up and face the consequences of her mistake? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Also in the episode, Chef Ramsay decides to give the 12 remaining contestants a tutorial on how to best prepare six of the most popular Hell’s Kitchen dishes. After the lesson, Gordon tells the two teams that their next challenge will be recreating all six dishes in 25 minutes. But there’s more. Every three minutes, each team will have to select one chef to kick out of the kitchen, leaving more work for the remaining chefs. The winning team will head to Boulderdash, an indoor rock climbing gym followed by an amazing private meal with Michael Minna at his restaurant, Bourbon Steak, in Los Angeles. The losing team will spend the day giving the dining room and kitchen a deep cleaning. Later, the contestants receive a big surprise when they find out that in lieu of a Dinner Service, they will compete in this week’s “Fight For Your Life” Challenge, where the three weakest chefs from each team will be tasked to recreate Gordon’s signature dish, Tagliatelle with Oysters. The chef with the worst dish will be immediately eliminated in the all-new episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Friday, November 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

