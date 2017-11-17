Fetty Wap’s Other Baby Mama Confirms 2nd Child’s On The Way: This Was ‘Planned’

While Masika Kalysha & Alexis Skyy have been feuding over Fetty Wap’s ‘best baby mama’ title, a 3rd woman’s been added to the mix — and she claims to have something the others don’t! Watch her spill the tea here.

Could this get any stickier? Now TWO women are claiming to be pregnant by rapper Fetty Wap, 26, according to bossip.com. Baby mama number one is, ex-girlfriend Alexis Skky, 23, while baby mama number two, Lezhae Leona, confirmed the rumors herself via Instagram. Masika Kalysha is involved in this as well because she and Alexis are total enemies, and she just welcomed one of Fetty’s children earlier this year! Lezhae, however, claims to be expecting not her first, but her SECOND child by Fetty, and she even dropped a major bombshell saying they planned this pregnancy together!

In an Instagram Live rant, Lezhae talks about how she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone, as she and Fetty know the truth about what’s really going on. She also alluded that they’re in a serious relationship — or at least WERE — as she and the rapper were planning to move in together. “If you ask him, ‘Was his son with Lezhae planned?’ He’s gonna say yes,” she said. “You ask him, ‘Were you and Lezhae having sex on ovulation days to get pregnant?” Yes. ‘Was Lezhae supposed to move in your house with you and [inaudible]?’ Yes.” Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

While speaking about her relationship with Fetty, Lezhae also reportedly added that she’s been involved with him for some time — even back when he was involved with now ex-girlfriend, Blue, according to BET. “The only times I really wasn’t messing with him was when he had all his other kids,” she said in the video. “I wasn’t with him at all around that time.” Lezhae also claims they share a daughter together. Fetty reportedly has three known — and already born — children at this time: Zaviera Maxwell, Aydin Maxwell, and Khari Barbie Maxwell, 1.

Just last month, Alexis confirmed she too is pregnant with Fetty’s child. “We are expecting,” Alexis admitted during the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion special on Oct. 16. “And I’m going to show you how to slay this pregnancy for nine months.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you believe Lezhae?