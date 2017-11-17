‘F The Prom’: 4 Ways Danielle Campbell’s Movie Might Just Be The New ‘Mean Girls’

Get in losers, we’re going to see ‘F The Prom’! Danielle Campbell and Madelaine Petsch’s new movie looks so deliciously good, and we can’t help but wonder if this is the new ‘Mean Girls’ in the making.

Recreating the magic of Mean Girls is impossible, sure, but that doesn’t mean another movie can’t follow so closely in it’s footsteps that it’ll give us deja vu. That’s the exact feeling we get when we watch the trailer for F The Prom, a coming of age comedy about popular kids gone wrong in — where else? — high school. The movie stars Danielle Campbell, 22, and Madelaine Petsch, 23, and it’s giving us all of the same exciting tingles that Mean Girls once did back in 2004. Still skeptical? Don’t worry, we’re going to highlight the four major (aka fetch) things about the F The Prom trailer that promise us a new Mean Girls is on the rise.

1.) Let’s start with the cast. Of course you recognize Danielle and Madelaine, and maybe even Cameron Palatas, but these are still up-and-coming young actors. That was one of the best part of Mean Girls: that we were familiar with the actors, but they weren’t half as famous in 2004 as they are now in 2017. Not only did Mean Girls launch their cast into international stardom, but it turned these moderately known actors and actresses into household names that everyone loved to watch no matter what they were doing. Could Danielle and Madelaine strike that same bit of gold with F The Prom? Totally.

2.) And then there’s the quotability. Be honest, you can already hear your squad saying things like, “Did you guys see Maddy’s eyebrows from last weekend? Ugh, on fleek.” And how about, “Go with the football pic, it’s more iconic. Like a Taylor Swift song!” Sorry guys, g2g.

3.) The good kids get the last laugh. This is just an assumption and might be a spoiler alert, but by the looks of the F The Prom trailer the alleged mean girls are going down. After Maddy is betrayed by her fellow popular girl, she decides to act revenge with her OG not-so-popular friends. Sounds awfully familiar, doesn’t it? The real question is, will they all share pieces of the plastic crown at the end or what?

4.) What about all of those amazing cameos? One thing Mean Girls was chock full of were cameos, and F The Prom is following suit. Ian Ziering plays Cole’s dad, while Cheri Oteri and Richard Karn play Maddy’s oblivious parents parents. Iconic 90’s television actors appearing in a coming of age film about popular kids vs. not-so-popular kids? Sold.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about F The Prom? Will YOU be seeing it when it is released on December 5? Comment below, let us know!