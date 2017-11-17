Donald Trump Ends Ban On Elephant Trophies & Celebs Are In Tears

The Trump admin’s decision to lift the ban on elephant trophy hunting has been met with extreme criticism and devastation. Celebs like Ellen DeGeneres are speaking out about how the gentle giants need to be protected. See their tweets.

Every time it seems like President Donald Trump, 71, can’t surprise us anymore, something like this happens. The president has decided to lift a ban on bringing back elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia back to the United States, a measure instituted in 2014 by former President Barack Obama. Though the White House hasn’t officially announced the policy change yet, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official confirmed it for ABC News. Elephants are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act, there’s a provision that allows the government to give permits for importing elephant trophies if, and only if, there’s evidence that the hunting is for the conservation of that species.

“Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said in a statement. However, the freedom to bring elephant trophies back into the United States raises concerns that it will promote poaching and killing elephants for sport. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Hamill, and more are disgusted by the ban reversal. Under #BeKindToElephants, they’re expressing their anger and sorrow for the elephants who will be killed.

Ellen actually started a campaign to raise money for elephant conservation! For every person who retweets her (see the tweet below), her show will donate money to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. So far, she’s gotten over 100,000 retweets, so that’s some major money coming the elephants’ way. See more celeb tweets about the policy change:

It’s criminal to roll back the elephant trophy import ban when they need our protection. Visit https://t.co/efapCzAtp2 to learn more about the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s amazing work with elephants and how to donate. #BeKindToElephants pic.twitter.com/UavXQnD0kY — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 17, 2017

Please retweet & use #BeKindToElephants, and for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. @DSWT pic.twitter.com/Fckx9iblci — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2017

Human beings must accept responsibility 4 protecting the natural world, in large part because we r the ones wrecking it. #BeKindToElephants https://t.co/Q9RodRqZpR — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 17, 2017

I just want to say a huge Thank You to everyone who has retweeted #BeKindToElephants . You all give me hope in humanity 💚🐘💚 @DSWT @TheEllenShow @yashar Let’s keep it going ! pic.twitter.com/mF40F3n2ld — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) November 17, 2017

I have a feeling KB would do something along these lines today : #BeKindToElephants pic.twitter.com/oDxZXfMZk2 — Stana Katic (@Stana_Katic) November 17, 2017

Compassion, social intelligence, decisiveness, patience, wisdom. These are all qualities found in elephants and not found in the people allowing them to be killed for trophies. #NotUs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 16, 2017

Dear people with no soul ,

stop shooting Elephants https://t.co/T0fThLjOWH — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 16, 2017

What kind of human decides that hunting Elephants is a great idea. It's just heartbreakingly cruel. Elephants are majestic and special. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 17, 2017

The fact that Trump has lifted President Obama's ban on elephant trophies being imported into the country is a devastating blow to the survival of these beautiful animals. It's savage and pointless. It breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/iclfxN6TXr — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 16, 2017

Thank you Ellen❣️Yes, we do need to protect them❤️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you sickened by the lifted ban on African elephant trophies? Let us know.