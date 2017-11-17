Tweets

Donald Trump Ends Ban On Elephant Trophies & Celebs Are In Tears

The Trump admin’s decision to lift the ban on elephant trophy hunting has been met with extreme criticism and devastation. Celebs like Ellen DeGeneres are speaking out about how the gentle giants need to be protected. See their tweets.

Every time it seems like President Donald Trump, 71, can’t surprise us anymore, something like this happens. The president has decided to lift a ban on bringing back elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia back to the United States, a measure instituted in 2014 by former President Barack Obama. Though the White House hasn’t officially announced the policy change yet, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official confirmed it for ABC News. Elephants are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act, there’s a provision that allows the government to give permits for importing elephant trophies if, and only if, there’s evidence that the hunting is for the conservation of that species.

“Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said in a statement. However, the freedom to bring elephant trophies back into the United States raises concerns that it will promote poaching and killing elephants for sport. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Hamill, and more are disgusted by the ban reversal. Under #BeKindToElephants, they’re expressing their anger and sorrow for the elephants who will be killed.

Ellen actually started a campaign to raise money for elephant conservation! For every person who retweets her (see the tweet below), her show will donate money to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. So far, she’s gotten over 100,000 retweets, so that’s some major money coming the elephants’ way. See more celeb tweets about the policy change:

HollywoodLifers, are you sickened by the lifted ban on African elephant trophies? Let us know.