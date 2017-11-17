‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Kim & Kroy Renovate Chef Tracey’s Home & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann get down and dirty on this week’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’! The couple decides to renovate Chef Tracey’s home, since she like their adopted family member! But, when she sees what they’ve done, things get ‘f–ked’ up!

What have Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann done? During this week’s episode of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy — every Friday at 9 PM ET — the couple renovates Chef Tracey‘s home. However, when she walks in, her reaction isn’t exactly what they were hoping for. In the EXCLUSIVE clip [below], Kim and Kroy are so excited about their epic surprise to Tracy. But, you have to see her reaction!

“She’s definitely the adopted ninth child of our family,” Kroy says in the clip. Everyone knows that Tracey is like family, so Kim and Kroy want to give her the best renovation possible. “What is this?” Tracey says, before Kim asks, “What do you think?” Tracey, with a slightly disappointed, yet shocked look on her face, says, “What the f–k?” And, that’s where the clip ends!

