Jennifer Hudson Granted Temporary Full Custody Of Son After David Otunga’s Thrown Out Of Home

Did Jennifer Hudson just literally kick David Otunga to the curb? After getting temporary full custody of their son, Jennifer reportedly had cops kick David out of their Chicago home!

First, David Otunga’s relationship with Jennifer Hudson, 36, went down in flames. Now, the 37-year-old WWE star is reportedly homeless, per TMZ, thanks to the protective order that Jennifer got against her former fiancé. After Jennifer got the legal order on Nov. 16, claiming that he’s a risk to her and their 8-year-old son, David Jr., the police went over to their family home in Chicago. After allowing him to quickly pack a bag, David was reportedly ordered to leave.

How was Jennifer able to slap her ex with a sudden eviction notice? Well, Jennifer was awarded temporary full custody of David Jr. as well as exclusive possession of the couple’s home while the order is dealt with, according to The Blast. The home is reportedly owned by Jennifer, but David stays there as the “primary caregiver,” since Jennifer is on the road a lot. She reportedly told David to get out, sources tell TMZ, but when it was clear he wasn’t going to, she got the protective order.

Jennifer and David had been broken up for several months, sources tell TMZ, and the “catalyst” for this order of protection is a turf and custody war. David’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo, claims that Jennifer’s protective order is way over the line, calling it “meritless’ and that the American Idol star was giving “an award-winning performance…to portray herself as the victim.”

Another romance bites the dust. David and Jennifer were together for 10 years. He popped the question in September 2008, after less than a year of dating. It seems like delaying their marriage was the right idea, if they’ve been broken up for months. They were reportedly negotiating a custody arrangement over the “last few weeks,” sources tell TMZ, but it broke down when both wanted primary physical custody of their son. Bummer. If this is how things are going, it seems this custody battle is going to get uglier before it’s all over. Hopefully, someone has a couch that David can crash on in the meantime.

What do you think about this breakup between Jennifer and David, HollywoodLifers? Are you sad?