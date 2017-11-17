Karl Dargan Denies Cheating On ‘LHH’s Lil’ Mo — Watch Intense ‘Couples Court’ Preview

Lil’ Mo is determined to get to bottom of those cheating rumors surrounding husband Karl Dargan in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Couples Court’ preview. Karl denies he’s ever stepped out, but does Lil’ Mo believe him?

Love & Hip Hop’s Lil’ Mo wants answers. She wants to find out whether or not her husband, boxer Karl Dargan, has been faithful to her. Couples Court judges Keith and Dana Cutler don’t waste any time getting to the bottom of Lil’ Mo and Karl’s problems in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Keith asks Karl right off the bat whether or not he’s had sex with a woman who’s now pregnant. Karl denies the accusation. “There’s really nothing going on in my life that she doesn’t know about,” he says to the judges.

But the judges aren’t done with their interrogation about the cheating rumors. Judge Cutler continues with his line of questioning and asks if Karl has ever had sex with someone else while he’s been married. “No, Your Honor,” Karl tells Judge Cutler. “And I told her before, this is the first time in my life I can actually say I can’t even remember the last time I had sex with anyone else besides her.”

This emotional showdown between Lil’ Mo and Karl will go down in a two-part special of Couples Court with the Cutlers, which will air Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Judges Keith and Dana Cutler, who are television’s first married couple to preside over a courtroom program, will also bring in a licensed polygraph examiner to help Lil’ Mo clarity and closure she needs from her husband. Go to www.couplescourttv.com to check your local listings of Couples Court with the Cutlers.

