Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From gorgeous, ethereal gowns, to hot pink jumpsuits, stars like Zendaya, Aly, Camila, and many more stunned this week. See pics of our favorite outfits here!

We attended the Glamour Women Of the Year Awards on November 13. The inspiring event also gave us some fabulous fashion moments! We loved the triumphant ball gown worn by Aly Raisman, who has recently come forward about her alleged sexual assault. Zendaya wore a girly, hot pink Viktor & Rolf jumpsuit that was amazing. Zendaya told Glamour, “Fashion is supposed to be a tool to find yourself and learn more about yourself and that’s what I’ve done.” Serena Williams wore a Versace mini just a few days before her wedding, showing off her amazing post-baby body. She just gave birth in September!

Camila Cabello looked like a princess at the Latin GRAMMYs. She rocked a stunning, ethereal Monique Lhuillier gown. Her hair was in a soft braid by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. Her glowing makeup was thanks to makeup artist Allan Avendaño. Both artists used L’Oréal Paris products for her look! We loved the sparkly, sheer Zuhair Murad Couture gown that Rita Ora wore to the 2017 Bambi Awards. Sequins are trending — we also saw Jessica Chastain in a black sequin Elie Saab gown at the Molly’s Game premiere in L.A. on November 16. Kate Mara wore a stunning yellow dress for a Dior Gala at the Guggenheim museum in New York. Her rosy glow was thanks to Dior makeup.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her Gigi Mule Launch with Stuart Weitzman in New York on November 15, modeling a pair of her Eyelove Mules in Ballet Tan. “I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall…no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colors are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes — they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise. Look Good, Do Good,” Gigi said in a press release.

See more outfits on Jennifer Lopez, Lea Michele, Issa Rae and more in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, was Camila Cabello your best dressed star of the week?