BTS Is Crushing On Selena Gomez Hardcore — Will They Meet At The AMAs?

What could make the AMAs even better for BTS besides being their 1st US awards show moment? Meeting Selena Gomez! The boys said in a new interview that they’re super excited to meet Sel. Watch here!

BTS apparently found someone they love as much as we love them! The Bulletproof Boys are doing a crazy press tour before making their first US awards show appearance at the American Music Awards on November 19, and they’re definitely making it count. The dudes were asked something extremely important during a November 17 interview with Access Hollywood: who are they most excited to meet on the red carpet at the AMAs? Um, Selena Gomez, duh! Watch their interview below!

RM took the reigns on this question, saying that they all “love Selena Gomez.” We’re not surprised; she’s our celebrity crush, too. There’s a few other people on their meeting wish list — Zedd and Shawn Mendes. Now we’re thinking about what a collaboration between BTS and every one of those artists would sound like. Pure fire, right? After hearing how much RM loves Selena, we’d be a little worried if we were Justin Bieber. How could Selena ever resist his charms? Actually, scratch that. The BTS boys are total Beliebers; they obviously know Jelena’s back together!

RM also talked about how they’re feeling leading up to their big debut. “We are nervous [about the AMAs], but we’re also ready. It’s kind of double-sided. But we’re happy! We’re just riding the wave.” They said that they’re practicing “24/7” to make their performance incredible. We have no doubt that it will be!

.@BTS_twt is getting ready to steal the show at the #AMAs & they're working hard to make the Army proud with their performance! #BTSxAMA pic.twitter.com/8hls0Z9KOW — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see BTS perform at the American Music Awards? Let us know!