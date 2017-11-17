Beyonce & Kim Kardashian Had An ‘Icy’ Exchange At Serena Williams’ Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce came face-to-face for the first time since their husbands Kanye West and Jay-Z began feuding. Here’s what went down between them at Serena Williams’ wedding.

Celebrity feuds have a way of bringing us all together (while tearing famous relationships apart). Whether you’re Team Kimye or Team Whoever Kanye West Decided To Fight With That Day, we can all agree that we’ll be here for whatever drama these stars find themselves in. And hoo boy, do we have some drama to discuss today! As we know, Kanye has beef with Jay-Z, 47, and by association, Beyonce, 36, (you thought I was gonna say Taylor Swift didn’t you?! Be patient, she’ll come up). As we also know, Kim Kardashian, 37, will always stand by her 40-year-old husband. So, just imagine what would happen if Kim and Beyonce ran into each other for the first time since their husbands started fighting. Just kidding, you don’t need to imagine a single thing because it JUST HAPPENED FOR REAL. That’s right, Kim and Bey ran into each other at Serena Williams‘ wedding and it was just as awkward as you expected it to be.

Bey and Kim were standing at the VIP bar together at Serena’s wedding to Alexis Ohanian on Nov. 16, onlookers told E! News. They ordered glasses of champagne before celebrating their friend’s big day. Kim wore a long, black dress that made her look exactly like an hourglass. Bey rocked a long-sleeved green gown for the formal occasion. Luckily, they appeared to put aside whatever issues they may have with one another to honor the tennis all-star’s special day. Neither of their husbands were in attendance — and that’s probably for the best.

The Jay-Z and Kanye fallout started an entire year ago when the “Famous” rapper stopped a show in Sacramento, CA to go on a rant about his supposed friends. A video of him rambling was posted to Twitter, where you could clearly hear him saying, “Beyoncé, I was hurt ’cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,'” before adding, “In my opinion – now don’t go trying to diss Beyonce – she is great. Taylor Swift is great.” See, I told you Taylor would come up. Calling Beyonce “great” in the same way that he called Taylor Swift, his Public Enemy #1, “great” was clearly meant as a diss toward the Lemonade star.

He then went on to publicly tell Jay-Z to give him a call and talk to him, “like a man.” Jay-Z later responded to the fallout on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, where he spoke openly about how Kanye’s actions hurt him. So basically, Kim and Kanye are no longer tight with Jay-Z and Beyonce. And suddenly that Taylor lyric, “But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately. If only you weren’t so shady,” from her notorious new Kanye diss track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, has started to make a bit more sense, huh?

