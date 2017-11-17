Ben Affleck Vows To ‘Change’ & Be Held ‘Accountable’ After Hilarie Burton Groping Claims

While promoting his new movie, Ben Affleck couldn’t avoid the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood — and he didn’t shy away from discussing the recent accusations made by Hilarie Burton against him. Watch here.

Stephen Colbert broached the topic of Harvey Weinstein while interviewing Ben Affleck on The Late Show Nov. 16, and although the actor was uncomfortable at first — “This is a comedy show, correct?” he questioned — he eventually got candid about the horrific issue of sexual harassment in Hollywood. Ben even specifically discussed the 2003 incident where he allegedly groped Hilarie Burton’s breast on TRL, which came to light amidst allegations against Harvey. This is something he previously apologized for publicly, which he made sure to do once again during his talk show discussion.

“I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it,” he said. “I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up. It’s just the kind of thing, as men, as we become more aware of this, we have to be really mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, ‘If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution.’ And not shy away from these uncomfortable or awkward or strange encounters we might have had.” He added that he wants to be a system of support for those coming forward, and urged the industry to “create a business where women are more empowered and in place so that less of this happens.”

Ben worked with Harvey’s company, Miramax, on some of the biggest movies of his career, including Good Will Hunting, and admitted that his love for some of those films he worked on when he was just starting out is now “tainted.” He also revealed that he will be giving back any future residuals he receives from his Miramax movies.

