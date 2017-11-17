Bella Hadid Shows Off Angelic Figure Preparing For VS Show After Gigi Reveals She’s Not Going

Bella Hadid’s been working out so she can rock the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! The supermodel showed off her six-pack abs after her sister Gigi revealed she won’t be walking at the event.

Bella Hadid, 21, has been working on her fitness — and it shows! The supermodel hit up a Shanghai gym on Nov. 17 to do some last minute toning before getting into some sexy lingerie and walking down the catwalk at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She’ll be taping the show on Nov. 20, but we won’t get to see her signature strut until it airs on CBS on Nov. 28. Bella documented her heavy duty work out on both her Snapchat and Instagram stories and OMG she looks SO good! Her fit figure was on full display in a black and white sports bra, rhinestone-encrusted leggings, and a black cardigan. Her pink sneakers added a bright pop of color to her athleisure look. See one of the sexy snaps below!

While we can’t wait until Bella hits the VS runway, we’re super bummed her sister Gigi Hadid, 22, won’t be there too. Gigi was originally set the walk alongside her supermodel sis, but has since announced that she can’t attend the big event. “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year,” she wrote on Twitter on Nov. 16. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! :) x.”

While Gigi didn’t say why she wouldn’t be at the Shanghai show, it’s likely because she wasn’t able to obtain a visa. That’s been a huge issue for other models like Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, and Irina Sharipova, and Dasha Khlystun, who all have also been barred from attending. Even Katy Perry, 33, who was rumored to be one of the show’s performers, was banned from entering the country. At least we’ll still be able to see Bella kill it as usual!

