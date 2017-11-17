CO Infant, 11 Mos., Allegedly Dies From 1st Ever Marijuana Overdose After Eating His Parents’ Stash

Two Colorado doctors have sparked major controversy by claiming that the world’s 1st documented fatal marijuana overdose occurred in a baby boy who ingested a large amount of the drug.

This is shocking! Back in 2015, an 11-month-old boy died of a sudden heart attack that Colorado doctors Thomas Nappe and Christopher Hoyte claim was caused by high levels of marijuana in his system. The child, whose name has not been revealed, was brought to the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, where the doctors admittedly couldn’t find anything to explain his heart inflammation, aside from his levels of THC, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana. Drs. Nappe and Hoyte published their findings in “Clinical Practice and Cases in Emergency Medicine” journal, and if true, this would be the first-ever death resulting from marijuana use.

“The only thing that we found was marijuana,” Dr. Hoyte told the news outlet. “High concentrations of marijuana in his blood. And that’s the only thing we found. The kid never really got better. And just one thing led to another and the kid ended up with a heart stopped. And the kid stopped breathing and died.” The official cause of death for the baby was listed as myocarditis, which is a condition that causes the heart muscles to become inflamed and stop working. It’s rare in children, and the doctors believe the myocarditis was brought on by ingesting the marijuana.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the boy’s guardian told doctors that the child had been retching, was “irritable” and lethargic in the days leading up to his hospitalization. Drs. Hoyte and Nappe, along with a team of other doctors, even examined the infant for medical conditions but found he was otherwise healthy, according to KUSA. The doctors ended up concluding in their report that the case “was the first reported pediatric death associated with cannabis exposure.”

On top of that, Drs. Hoyte and Nappe said a review of the child’s history found “an unstable motel-living situation,” and his parents allegedly confessed to using drugs — including marijuana. “In the age of legalized marijuana, children are at increased risk of exposure, mainly through ingestion of food products, or ‘edibles,’ ” Dr. Hoyte said. “I feel very comfortable with the workup that we did and how much we ruled out in this particular case.” However, both doctors admit that more research needs to be done. After all, even the DEA acknowledges that marijuana has never caused a fatal overdose, so this little boy’s death would in fact be the first of its kind.

“There has to be more information to show that this link is real,” Dr. William Checkley, an associate professor of medicine, international health, and biostatistics at Johns Hopkins University, told VICE News. One thing’s for certain though, if the doctors’ conclusions ARE confirmed, this youngster’s sudden death could drive new challenges to marijuana legalization as well as research efforts.

