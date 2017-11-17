Ariel Winter Reveals Being Called ‘A Fat Hooker’ At 13 Inspired Her To Dress However She Wants

Ariel Winter’s haters are her motivators! The actress opened up about her body shamers in candid a new interview, revealing how their cruel comments once devastated her. Luckily, now she’s more confident than ever!

Ariel Winter, 19, has grown up in front of our very eyes — but her time in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy. The Modern Family starlet kept it real about her journey to body confidence, revealing the heartless comments that she received as a young child which could have broken her spirit. “I was completely flat and would get ridiculed for that,” she told Us Magazine, while discussing her rise to fame on the hit ABC show in 2009. Ariel started receiving even more hate when she developed curves at the age of 12. “I started trying to dress for my body and was called a slut or a fat hooker,” she shared. “It got even worse as I was turning 13, 14, 15. It really took so much of my self-esteem.” See more celebs who have been body shamed, here.

Trying to fit in with the unrealistic standards set for A-list stars, Ariel began analyzing the cruel remarks. “I would say to myself, ‘Do you really feel this way about yourself?’ And the answer was always no.” In 2015, she underwent breast reduction surgery to reduce the size of her 32-F chest and even received flack for her decision to do so. Ariel continues to get barraged by haters underneath her sexy new pics, but she’s not letting the nay-sayers dull her shine. “It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to,” the actress admitted during her interview. “It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive. Maybe they’ll not write something hurtful next time.”

“I still get insecure all the time,” Ariel concluded. “The only person that matters is yourself. If you’re happy, if you’re confident, that’s all that matters.” Luckily, she has plenty of support from her loved ones, including her hunky beau Levi Meaden, 30. “He always tells me how special I am inside,” she gushed. “He loves me through thick and thin. He’s always telling me no matter what I’m wearing, no matter what I’m doing, that I’m beautiful.” We’re so glad to see her thriving and embracing the incredible young woman she is!

