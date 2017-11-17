‘Andi Mack’ Cast Reveals Their Adorable Baby Photos Before New Episode Takes Us Back In Time

Are ready to see the cutest photos ever? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE baby photos of Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Asher Angel, and the rest of the ‘Andi Mack’ cast before the show takes a look back at the past!

Weren’t they just adorable?! Before an all-new season 2 episode of Andi Mack on Nov. 17, HollywoodLife.com is debuting EXCLUSIVE baby pictures of the cast we love so much. You can see Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Trent Garrett, Emily Skinner, and Stoney Westmoreland as little ones. Look at Peyton’s precious pink outfit! What about Emily petting that pig? The baby pictures of Asher and Joshua are just too cute! They all grow up so fast!

In the Nov. 17 episode of Andi Mack, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, Andi learns more about her past on the anniversary of the day Bex left home. Jonah attempts to teach Cyrus how to skateboard. Fans will also get to see baby Andi in flashbacks when Andi learns more about why Bex left. Aw! We can’t wait to see the episode!

Even though there’s the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, you can still expect more Andi Mack! There will be a new episode on Nov. 24! The synopsis for the episode reads, “Andi invites Amber over for a sleepover. Buffy is frustrated when the basketball team captain TJ excludes her from gameplay.”

Season 2 of Andi Mack is in full swing. The show continues to prove why it’s one of the best on TV. Cyrus came to the realization in the premiere that he was gay, after recognizing that he has feelings for Andi’s crush, Jonah. This is the first time a gay storyline has been featured on the network.

