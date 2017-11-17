Can You Tell This 40-Year-Old Mom Apart From Her Teen Daughters?

A photo of a 40-year-old mom and her two daughters is going viral because people are having a legit hard time figuring out which one is her. Can you tell her apart from her two kids?

If you had to guess where the Fountain of Youth was located, after reading this story you might guess Nova Scotia. Stare at the photo above — now, it may comes as a surprise to you, but one of these three women is 40 years old. Can’t figure out it who she is? Well, the youthful-looking woman happens to be on the far right and her name is Kienya Booker, 40. The Nova Scotian is actually the mother to the two to her left — K’Lienya Smith, 18, and Kolieya Smith, 16. Nope, the three of them aren’t sisters like you probably guessed. After a before-and-after picture of Kienya and her two daughters was posted on the internet, Kienya and her youthful looks have gone viral.

Speaking of going viral, while she was watching “Friday,” Rebecca Black, 20, talked with HollywoodLife.com about getting a pimple the day before shooting her now-infamous music video. In another viral picture, a photo of a calf gained some traction on the internet because of its eerie resemblance to Kiss’ Gene Simmons, 57.

Sure, these viral moments are classic, but at the end of the day, Kienya still gets to look like she’s a teenager despite being old enough to run for president of the United States (Kienya Booker, 2020!). While you struggle to figure out how it’s even genetically possible for a 40-year-old to look like she hasn’t aged at all in the past two decades, check out these viral pics of Bradley Cooper, 42, seriously pissing off Irina Shayk, 30.

HollywoodLifers, can you tell Kienya apart from her own two daughters? Let us know in the comments below.