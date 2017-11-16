Tamika Scott Slams Xscape Breakup Rumors — Will Kandi Burruss Stay In Group?

Rumors have been flying that Xscape is breaking up but Tamika Scott has set the record straight! They’re ‘working hard’ together, but what about Kandi Burruss? Will the singer continue making music with the group?

Xscape‘s future as a group has seemed pretty unclear ever since Kandi Burruss, 41, made some strange comments when they appeared on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live. But apparently the band is doing just fine. Tamika Scott, 41, responded to the rumors on her Instagram, and it seems everything’s all good with the girl group. “We, Xscape, as a group are definitely working hard to give our fans an ultimate night to Remember performance for our Great Xscape Tour, with all Four original members,” she wrote. She even tagged all of the bandmates — including Kandi. “As dysfunctional as we look behind the scenes, we are working as mature women to rebuild our friendship / and working relationships.”

Tamika went on to say that getting to a strong point in their revived friendships won’t happen quickly. “Yes, things take time and we are making sure to give it just that. Nothing happens over night.” She finished off the note by thanking fans for standing by them, and reassured everyone that they will not be disappointed. See pictures of the band.

But even though Kandi was tagged in the post, why did she seem so against the idea of being in the band on the talk show? Andy asked the four women if they had plans to make new music, and Kandi responded by pointing to her bandmates while she said, “They are doing the music.” LaTocha Scott, 44, then confirmed that they already started recording music, which led Andy to ask Kandi why she wasn’t participating. “I mean, I’m going to do Broadway and some other things, and they’re going to be working on music.” So if everything’s fine as Tamika said, does that mean Kandi’s plans have changed and she’s going to work on music with the group?

