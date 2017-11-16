‘Xscape’: Kandi Flips Off Jermaine Dupri & Accuses Him Of Taking Credit For Their Reunion

In part three of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ the group is not happy that Jermaine Dupri gave their music to an unauthorized TV movie about them! And, Kandi is especially angry! Watch the tense meeting!

This Sunday’s episode of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It gets tense when the group — Tiny, LaTocha, Tamika and Kandi — confront Jermaine Dupri about giving their music to an unauthorized TV movie about them. In the EXCLUSIVE clip [below], Kandi claims that Jermaine — who founded the group in the 90s’ and signed them to So So Def label — gave away their music without telling the group. She also accuses him of trying to take credit for Xscape’s reunion. Watch the clip below!

Later in Sunday’s episode, Tiny reveals the real reasons she needs the group’s reunion to be a success. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the group is preparing for their first performance in 18 years at The BET Awards. Kandi and Tamika eventually have a power struggle [no surprise there] over their new and extremely revealing wardrobe. And, as the ladies take this huge first step together on live television in front of millions of viewers, one of their husbands doesn’t show up.

Xscape: Still Kickin’ It airs Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo.

