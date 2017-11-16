Kim Kardashian Reveals She Didn’t Invite Her Surrogate To Baby Shower To Protect Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is the best mom ever! The star revealed to the co-hosts of ‘The Real’, why not inviting her surrogate to her baby shower, was the best thing for her kids .

Kim Kardashian, 37, recently threw a baby shower for her forthcoming third child, whom she just revealed would be a girl, but one notable person seemed to be missing from the list of attendees: Kim’s surrogate. To set the record straight, Kim went on The Real and dished on how using a surrogate raises a lot of difficult questions. “I mean, even throwing my baby shower, I’m like do I throw a baby shower? What do I do? And I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience, you know, a party,” Kim told the co-hosts of The Real. “Like something’s coming, someone’s coming. We’re going to welcome our little sister coming. And so that really got everyone in the mood.” Watch the entire clip below.

While Kim had previously been slammed by fans for snubbing her surrogate from joining in the celebration, Kim argued that there’s no guidebook on what the protocol is for surrogacy. “But there are no rules,” Kim added. “And it’s like I saw online people were saying today like, ‘Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?’ And like what are the rules? There’s no rules, and I’m trying to figure it all out. But I thought I wanted to be open about my experiences because it’s what I’m going through.”

Kim has a point — how is she supposed to know if it’s acceptable or normal to invite her surrogate to the baby shower? This is all new territory for the mother-of-two. While you think about what you would do in a similar situation, check out these pics of celebs, including Kim, showing off their tiny waists.

