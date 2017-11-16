Lil Peep: 5 Things To Know About Rising Rapper Who Tragically Died At 21

The music community has been left devastated after the tragic death of Lil Peep at just 21 years old. Here’s everything to know about the rising star.

1) How did Lil Peep die? As of now, Lil Peep’s cause of death has still not been confirmed. However, around the same time reports that he had passed away started surfacing, his friend and music manager, Adam22, took to Twitter to report, “I’m hearing that Lil Peep overdosed and is in the hospital.” Peep often referenced drug use in his music, and his manager, Chase Ortega, also alluded that drugs may have played a part in the 21-year-old’s sad death. “I’ve been expecting this call for a year,” he wrote. “Mother f***.” It is suspected that Peep died of an overdose, but there is no official cause of death at this time.

2) How did he become famous? Peep’s career started taking off in 2015 after he gained notoriety from videos he posted on YouTube and SoundCloud. He released his first mixtape that year, and although it didn’t achieve much success, Peep kept at it, and has since dropped four mixtapes and six EPs. Additionally, he’s put out a bunch of music videos, and his most recent, “Awful Things,” ft. Lil Tracy, got more than 11,000,000 views in just two months. He also has more than 300,000 subscribers on the site. Peep dropped his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, in April 2017, and was in the midst of promoting it on tour at the time of his death.

3) Who has he dated? Peep sings a lot about relationships in his music, and he was even briefly linked to Bella Thorne in Sept. 2017. The two were photographed kissing while out in Los Angeles, just after she ended her relationship with Blackbear. It’s unclear how serious things ever were between Bella and Peep, but she was devastated by his death.”Peep you deserved more out of life,” she tweeted. “Life didn’t do your greatness justice.” Peep came out as bisexual in 2017.

4) Did he go to school? Peep was born an raised in Long Island, New York. He dropped out of high school when he was 14, but took computer courses to earn his high school diploma. After trying out community college for one semester, he decide to quit school and focus on music instead.

5) He suffered from depression. In early 2017, Peep admitted to Pitchfork that he struggled with depression. “Some days I wake up and I’m like….f***, I wish I didn’t wake up. I don’t express that side of myself on social media. That’s the side of myself I express through music. That’s my channel for letting all that s*** out.” He also added he never got professional treatment for his depression, and instead dealt with it by “smoking weed and whatever other drug comes my way.”

