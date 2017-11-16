Leeann Tweeden: 5 Things To Know About Model Accusing Al Franken Of Sexual Assault

Leeann Tweeden came forward on Nov. 16, with claims of sexual assault against U.S. Senator, Al Franken. She alleges he groped her while she was sleeping back in 2006. Here’s everything to know about Tweeden!

Leeann Tweeden, 44, is the latest woman to make headlines for alleged sexual assault by a public figure. Tweeden claims U.S. Senator, Al Franken allegedly groped her and forcefully kissed her back in 2006. Now everyone wants to know who she is, and you may know more than you thought about the broadcaster and model. Here’s five key facts to know about Tweeden!

1. Tweeden is a model and former Hooters Girl. — Tweeden — a Virginia native, who now lives in Los Angeles, CA — has graced the covers of FHM, Maxim and Playboy. She was also a fitness model on the TV show, Fitness Beach. Tweeden modeled for promotional gigs for Hooters, Venus International and Frederick’s of Hollywood. She worked as a hostess at Hooters in 1992 in Colorado, during the same time she won first place in the Venus International Model Search. In 2008, Tweeden was named among “The Top Hooters Girls of all Time.”

2. She is currently a news broadcaster. — She is a news anchor on McIntyre in the Morning on KABC Radio in Los Angeles. She was formerly a correspondent for Fox Sports Net’s Best Damn Sports Show Period [2001-2007]. She served as a guest commentator on the political discussion series, Hannity. Tweeden also appeared on the panel of Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld.

3. She is married with children. — Tweeden married Chris Dougherty, a military pilot for the California Air National Guard in 2010. They have two children together — Kane and Kaia.

4. Here’s why she’s making headlines — On Nov. 16, Tweeden came forward with accusations of sexual assault by former comedian and current Senator, Al Franken. In a blog post for LA radio station, KABC, where she works, Tweeden claimed Franken allegedly assaulted her in Dec. 2006 during her ninth USO Tour to entertain our troops. Franken was the headliner on the tour, and had allegedly written skits for the show, which included props and costumes. She claimed the skits “were full of sexual innuendo geared toward a young, male audience.”

She described the alleged assault in the following passage:

“I was only expecting to emcee and introduce the acts, but Franken said he had written a part for me that he thought would be funny, and I agreed to play along.”

“When I saw the script, Franken had written a moment when his character comes at me for a ‘kiss’. I suspected what he was after, but I figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd.”

“On the day of the show Franken and I were alone backstage going over our lines one last time. He said to me, “We need to rehearse the kiss.” I laughed and ignored him. Then he said it again. I said something like, ‘Relax Al, this isn’t SNL…we don’t need to rehearse the kiss.’ … He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable.”

Tweeden wrote that she had became angry at him for his actions and that he allegedly taunted her with petty acts against her; one of which included Franken allegedly drawing horns on an autographed headshot of her to give to troops. Then, when they were headed home from Afghanistan, that’s when Franken allegedly sexually assaulted her. While she was sleeping, Tweeden alleged that Franken groped her breast in a photograph she showed in the blog post. She also alleged that Franken forcefully kissed her.

She wrote: “You knew exactly what you were doing. You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later and be ashamed.” Earlier in the post, she wrote: “I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep. I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?” Tweeden voiced how she does not want this alleged incident to happen to other women.

5. Franken has responded to Tweeden’s claims. — Franken has since issued the following statement: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

