Ezra Miller: 5 Things To Know About ‘Justice League’s The Flash

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Justice League’s The Flash, actor Ezra Miller.

1.) Ezra Miller, 25, is no stranger to the big screen. While Justice League might be his biggest movie yet, the young actor has also starred in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Trainwreck. He has also been featured in TV series like, Royal Pains and Californication. His most notable role as The Flash has appeared in a number of DC movies so far, too, including the Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. We can’t wait to see The Flash in action in Justice League when it hits theaters November 17!

2.) Ezra claims he’s queer. In an interview he revealed that although he’s primarily attracted to females, he has definitely dabbled with “many people” and hopes to “find love” along the way. He also shared that he realized as a little boy that he really liked kissing other boys, though that interview came out long before Justice League. For now, Ezra and his fluid sexuality remain single, as far as the world knows.

3.) He’s won a handful of awards for acting. In 2011, Ezra won the Hamptons International Film Festival award for Breakthrough Performer for his role in Another Happy Day. In 2012 he won four awards for his role in The Perks of Being A Wallflower, including the Hollywood Film Festival’s Spotlight Award.

4.) Ezra was born and raised in New Jersey. He spent his early days in Wyckoff with his older sisters, Saiya and Caitlin. His father, Robert, is of Jewish descent and his mom, Marta, is from a Christian background. Ezra identifies as Jewish and has been open in the past about being a “spiritual” person.

5.) Ezra’s Flash is getting his own solo movie! Expected in 2020, Flashpoint will be all about Ezra’s The Flash. An early synopsis for the film reveals that it will be all about The Flash traveling in time to find that the world he knows is crumbling, and all of it’s heroes — including Gal Gadot‘s Wonderwoman — have scattered. We can’t wait to see it!

