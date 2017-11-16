Wendy Williams Slams Nicki Minaj’s Racy ‘Paper’ Cover: ‘It’s Desperate & Distasteful’

Wendy Williams is not a fan of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Paper’ magazine cover! She said Nicki’s half-naked images went ‘too far!’ And, Wendy argued that Nicki’s cover made Kim Kardashian’s look innocent!

Wendy Williams, 53, told her packed audience that she does not like Nicki Minaj‘s new racy Paper magazine cover! During “Hot Topics” on her show, Nov. 16, Wendy pulled up the only image she was able to [because of legal reasons] of Nicki’s cover, to describe what she thought was happening in the racy image. “This is the front cover… Nicki is giving herself oral sex on herself, while herself encourages it,” she explained. “Does this mean, ‘I love me so much I can’t take it anymore?'” She then proclaimed, “I don’t like the cover. I think she’s trying too hard.” See Nicki’s Paper cover below.

The talk show host gave her own reasons as to why Nicki may have posed for such a scandalous spread. And, she amped things up by mentioned some of Nicki’s enemies and even compared the cover to Kim Kardashian‘s. “I get in a Cardi B world, you’ve been here for a moment and you’re trying to retain your position in rap music and stuff,” Wendy said. “I get it, Remy Ma is on your tail and Lil Kim is about to do something awful. Nicki’s about to come out with an album, ‘Sink or Swim’, and this is her way of swimming … It’s desperate and distasteful. This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener. This has gone too far.”

As you may know, Kim posed naked on Paper‘s cover in 2014, with her bare booty on display. She showed off one of her many talents by balancing a champagne glass on her famous booty. Fans were quick to pit the two against one another when Nicki’s cover came out. However, Kim gave Nicki her stamp of approval when she praised the rapper’s cover on Instagram.

After her cover was released, Nicki took to Instagram where she debuted numerous racy shots from the spread, as well as sexual videos. She posed nearly naked in the photoshoot, and confidently showed off her incredible curves. And, the reactions were wild.

Eve, 39, who was just named as a new host on The Talk, said that she didn’t think it was right for Nicki to pose for such a sultry cover. But, Nicki’s ex, Safaree Samuels, 36, reportedly loved the cover. According to reports, he commented on a photo of her cover with a few emojis; get that tea right here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Nicki’s cover?