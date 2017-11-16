Taylor Swift Proves The Old Taylor Really Isn’t Dead With Epic Return To Country Radio

The old Taylor isn’t dead, y’all! The pop star is apparently heading back to her roots! Is her new track, ‘New Year’s Day’ going to be all over country radio soon?! Get the details here!

I’m sorry, the Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! Because she’s being played on country radio! That’s right — good ol’ past Taylor is alive and well, apparently. While the singer has definitely forayed into the realm of pop, her new song “New Year’s Day” will reportedly start blasting from the same local country radio stations that introduced you to TSwift’s OG gems like, “Teardrops On My Guitar” and “Our Song.” Radio host JJ Ryan posted about the singer’s shift back into her past genre on Twitter. “Sooo an email just went out to country radio stations all over the US servicing #NewYearsDay … Looks like [Taylor] is coming back to country radio #swifties (with at least one song anyways),” he wrote.

While hearing the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer on any station that isn’t devoted to Top 40 hits seems like a strange departure for the New Taylor, it isn’t all that surprising. “New Year’s Day,” is a beautiful ballad that incorporates stunning lyrics like, “Please don’t ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere,” but this song format is actually incredibly similar to tracks from former albums. The line, “Please don’t be in love with someone else,” from Speak Now‘s track “Enchanted,” comes to mind. So, taking her shiny new reputation track over to country radio stations doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch after all.

Even though Taylor hasn’t promoted an album as country since 2012’s Red, she’s never truly left the genre behind. At the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, Taylor’s name was called when “Better Man” won for “Song of the Year.” She penned the single for Little Big Town, and forever proved that no matter what year it is, she could still make an award-winning country hit. Maybe “New Year’s Day” will be her next!

