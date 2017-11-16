Tamar Braxton’s Mom Claims Husband Vince Herbert Has Been Abusing Her Daughter For Years

Tamar Braxton’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, has shockingly come forward to claim that her estranged husband, Vince Herbert has been abusing her daughter for many years. Find out more about the terrible accusations here!

This is crazy. Tamar Braxton‘s mother, Evelyn Braxton, 69, has accused her baby girl’s estranged husband, Vince Herbert, 44, of emotionally and physically abusing 40-year-old Tamar for years. Evelyn also claims this abuse has been covered up, according to an interview she had with theGrio. “It was definitely a volatile relationship,” Evelyn told the outlet. “This has been going on for years. Everybody saw Vince as a knight in shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color. I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.” Tamar and Vincent have been married for 10 years so if her claims are true, that’s a long time to suffer such turmoil. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tamar and Vince’s reps for comment. We’ll update this post with any further information. See photos of Tamar and Vince during their marriage here.

Although there’s been speculation that Evelyn’s outspokenness has caused friction between her and Tamar, Evelyn insists they are just fine. She also says they have been “talking” and “hugging” throughout the whole ordeal. “They say the truth shall set you free,” she continued. “They’ve been trying to hide it for years. And I have the audacity to tell the truth.”

After Tamar filed for divorce in Oct., she took to social media to rant on an Instagram post and it caused speculation that Vincent cheated on her. There’s also been claims that stress from Tamar’s firing from The Real led to the marriage’s demise. It’s been a tough time for the sister of Toni Braxton, 50, and that’s been showcased on her reality show, Tamar & Vince, after its fifth season premiered on Nov. 5. We hope that Tamar and Vince can clear the air between them and move forward with whatever brings them happiness!

HollywoodLifers, what are your opinions on Evelyn’s claims about Vince? Tell us what you think here.