Sylvester Stallone Denies Accusations Of ‘Forcing’ Teen Girl To Perform Oral Sex

Sylvester Stallone has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He allegedly made the teen perform oral sex on him and his bodyguard in 1986, according to a shocking police report. The actor adamantly denies the allegations.

Sylvester Stallone, 71, has been accused of forcing a teenage girl into a threesome with him and his bodyguard, Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, in the late 1980s, according to a police report obtained by Daily Mail. Sylvester has denied the allegations. An unnamed 16-year-old girl told Las Vegas police that she had been “intimidated” into having sex with the star and Michael in July 1986 at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel. She claimed that she had sex with Sylvester and that he then encouraged Michael to join them. She said that she felt “uncomfortable” at that point, but thought she had “no choice.” Sylvester’s bodyguard allegedly proceeded to force the teen to perform oral sex on him, and then penetrated her, while Stallone made her give him oral sex, according to the police report. John Samolovitch, a retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant who was head of the sexual assault unite at the time, confirmed to Daily Mail that, “the copy of the police report is in fact a true copy of the original report.”

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” a spokesperson for the actor told HollywoodLife.com in a statement.”No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.” The rep was adamant that the alleged sexual assault “never happened.”

The girl claimed that Sylvester, who was 40 at the time, threatened her afterwards. She was allegedly told that she could’t tell anyone because both of the men were married, and if she didn’t keep quiet, “they would have to beat her head in.” However, she did recount her version of events to the police when officials tracked her down after they were alerted to the incident by a hotel employee. The unidentified girl said she was staying at the hotel with family friends for 10 days, from July 18 to July 28, which was during the time that Sylvester was filming Over The Top at the same location. She said she was introduced to the Rocky actor by his co-star David Mendenhall, who she met at the hotel’s arcade. The police report also states that Sylvester asked the teen how old she was, and after he found out she was 16, he asked her, “how she got such a build.” The unidentified teen ultimately decided she didn’t want to pursue charges against Sylvester or his 27-year-old bodyguard because she felt both “scared,” and “humiliated and ashamed.”

