Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Getting ‘Serious’: Private Vacations To Europe & More Revealed

Okay, is it time to officially sound the new couple alert? Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly been ‘quietly’ dating for weeks, but these two are about to raise a ruckus, as their romance is getting serious!

It looks like there’s nothing holdin’ back Shawn Mendes, 19, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, from enjoying a brand new Hollywood romance. The young model and the 2017 MTV Europe Music Award Best Artist first sparked rumors of a relationship on Halloween, but it appears that treat was no trick, as E! News reports that these two have been “quietly dating” for several weeks. What! “It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout,” a source told E! News, “but most recently it’s become more serious.”

“They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together,” the insider said. So, what does spending time look like for Shawn and Hailey? The insider said that at the start of this alleged relationship, they were “sneaking out of public venues like Delilah while trying not to make a scene and now they have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don’t care if anyone sees them now.” Whoa. Speaking of Europe, during a MTV EMA after-party, the two were reportedly inseparable, and spent the night making out with each other! Damn.

During this EMA-travaganza, the two posed for a selfie along with Rita Ora. Wait — did these two just make their relationship “Instagram Official” without anyone knowing it? It seems like it. It also seems like Shawn has fallen hard for Hailey. “[She] is not one to make things a huge deal, but Shawn worships her,” the source tells E! News. “He is definitely considerate of her busy schedule and her feelings.”

“They are really cute together,” the source noted. Hailey did previously attend one of Shawn’s concerts in Brooklyn while wearing a pink hat with red roses (which is very cute, since Shawn has a song called…you guessed it: “Roses.”) If this relationship wasn’t giving fans the feels already, it turns out Hailey’s friends have given Shawn the stamp of approval. They think he’s “great because he is ‘chill and relaxed’ and very supportive of her,” the source added. So, can fans start officially calling these two an item?

Are you hyped that Shawn and Hailey have reportedly gotten “serious,” HollywoodLifers?