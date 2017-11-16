Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria & More Stars Stun At Serena Williams’ Wedding

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars were on hand to watch Serena Williams tie the knot with Alexis Ohanian including Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland and many more!

Congratulations are in order! Tennis champ Serena Williams, 36, and her longtime fella, Alexis Ohanian, 34, just got hitched in New Orleans! Everyone knows a New Orleans wedding is a special affair but this gathering was extra special! Why? Because some of the athlete’s most famous friends showed up to witness the ceremony! Let’s just say you’re going to recognize a few faces! Head here to peruse pics of the guests!

It’s not a celebrity wedding unless Kim Kardashian, 36, show’s up, right! The reality TV star was spotted around town prior to the ceremony in a simple black dress that showcased her iconic curves! Kelly Rowland, 36, and La La Anthony, 38, also made an appearance at the star-studded event! Decked out in a stunning blue sheer dress was none other than Eva Longoria, 42, oozing classic Hollywood glamour! Colton Haynes, 29, was also spotted looking sharp in a black suit. And it wouldn’t be a tennis champ’s wedding is some tennis stars didn’t partake as well! Caroline Wozniacki, 27, looked absolutely stunning in a blue off-the-shoulder number that beautifully offset her blonde locks!

But that’s just the beginning! JAY-Z, 47, Beyonce, 36, Ciara, 32, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, 68, were also on hand, but they were a bit more camera-shy! And of course, their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was in attendance to witness her parents’ big day! As we previously reported, Serena and Alexis went above and beyond to make their wedding truly something special! They decided on a Beauty and the Beast theme! How romantic! Take a little Disney, add some Creole culture and loads of famous faces and you’ve got yourself one absolutely unforgettable wedding!

It's the tennis wedding of the year, as Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian get married in New Orleans.https://t.co/4T3xMShqOH pic.twitter.com/pMF8ov0FC0 — Tennis Identity ® (@TennisIdentity) November 17, 2017

