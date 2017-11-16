Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are Married — Congrats To The Newlyweds

Congrats to the happy couple! Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian are officially husband and wife! The couple married on Nov. 16 in New Orleans, surrounded by A-list guests! Get the exciting details!

Serena Williams, 36, and Alex Ohanian, 34, are married! The couple — who are parents to a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born Sept. 1, 2017 — said “I do” in New Orleans, Louisiana on Nov. 16. And, the guest list was just filled with A-list names! Serena’s close friends, Kim Kardashian, 37, Beyonce, 36, Ciara, 32, and La La Anthony, 38, were all in attendance at the lavish ceremony. Serena’s sister, Venus, 37, served as her maid of honor, naturally! The festive ceremony at the Contemporary Performing Arts Center had a Beauty and the Beast theme, which we’re betting meant some absolutely sensational photo ops!

The tennis superstar just celebrated her bachelorette party in style in New York City. She was joined by her besties, Ciara and La La, and of course, Venus, the first weekend of November. The celebrations kicked off in Serena’s hotel suite, followed by a luxe brunch in the Petite Salon, according to E!. The menu for the fabulous women was customized by the head chef at Baccarat Hotel. The group then headed to dinner in a private dining room at the Legasea, New York’s newest Seafood Brassiere. Ciara and La La posted sweet photos from the bachelorette festivities.

Serena and Alex began dating in 2015, and became engaged in December 2016. Serena broke the engagement news with a sweet poem in a Reddit post, which was fitting since her hubby is the co-founder of the popular site. The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1, 2017. Congrats, you two!

