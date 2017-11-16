Selena Gomez Cheers On Justin Bieber At Another Hockey Game & Even Rocks His Team Gear

OMG! Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber hung out AGAIN when Sel went to another hockey game! She even repped Justin’s team by wearing his merch!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were spotted out together again, because of course they were. If you’re already losing track of how many times these two have hung out since reconnecting in late October, their newest get-together isn’t going to be very helpful at keeping their timeline straight. The on-off-and-most-definitely-back-on couple spent their night on Nov. 15 at the ice rink where Justin played a game of hockey, and the “Wolves” singer cheered him on from the sidelines.

No, this isn’t the same hockey game from Nov. 2 where Selena wore Justin’s sweaty jersey home. This is COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. Did Sel wear merch that repped the “Love Yourself” singer? Yes — but it was different merch than the red Devil’s jersey she rocked a few weeks ago. For this occasion she wore an oversized blue hoodie that supported the Los Angeles team JBiebs was playing for this time. The cutest moments from the entire night were actually between Sel and the puppy she brought with her, but let’s be real, it’s kind of hard to compete with an adorable doggo. See the totally new pics from Jelena’s not-at-all repetitive hang out below.

Selena and Justin might be reusing some old ideas, but at least they were original when they started the 2017 trend of rekindling your former romances. Not long after these two started hanging out, Chloe Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, got back together after their own long-winded past of breaking up and making up. But the newest pair of exes who seem to be revisiting their relationship are even closer to Sel & Justin. As we know, the “Bad Liar” singer was in a ten-month relationship with The Weeknd, 27, before they called it quits (basically right before Sel started hanging out with Justin again). Well, The Weeknd apparently decided his ex isn’t the only one who could go back to a past lover. He was seen sneaking out of the apartment of Bella Hadid, aka his 21-year-old supermodel ex-girlfriend, on Nov. 14. So basically, we’re all just going to keep doing the same old things and recycling our pasts over and over for the rest of time. Hey, at least all of these celebs are consistent!

