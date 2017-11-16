Rose Byrne: ‘Neighbors’ Star Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband Bobby Cannavale

And baby makes 4! Rose Byrne has officially given birth to her 2nd child, making her & Bobby Cannavale parents once again! We can only imagine how thrilled these two must be about their new addition.

Rose Byrne, 38, and husband Bobby Cannavale, 47, welcomed a precious baby into the family, according to PEOPLE! Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed at this time. What we do know, however, is that these two are already the proud parents of 1-year-old son Rocco Cannavale, and now Rocco gets to be a big brother! Bobby has another son, Jake, 22, from his previous marriage to Jenny Lumet, 50. While Rose and Bobby are typically private about their personal lives, the actresses has gushed in the past about how much she loves being a mom, so we could not be happier that she and Bobby have officially expanded their family! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb babies.

Rose and Bobby’s exciting baby news broke back in August after Rose confirmed she had a bun in the oven during an interview with Australia’s Jones magazine. “I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she said after a photo shoot with her brother, photographer George Byrne. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.” Rose and Bobby began dating in 2012 and co-starred in Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners.

Earlier this year, Rose gave some insight into her experience with motherhood, sharing that it actually came very easy to her once Rocco was born. “It’s amazing how easily you just get used to it. It’s like I’ve done it all my life,” the Neighbors and Bridesmaids actress told Australian publication Confidential in October. “My parents are very no-nonsense Australians, they don’t like fanfare or fussiness. They’re incredibly self sufficient. I hope I’m like them in those ways.” SO sweet! Congrats again, Bobby and Rose!

