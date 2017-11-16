NC Teacher & Cheerleading Coach, 23, Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Student, 17

So disturbing. A 23-year-old teacher and cheerleading coach from North Carolina was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old male student on school grounds. Get all the shocking details, here.

Will these student-teacher sex scandals ever end? Unfortunately, they happen all too often and the latest one to be reported comes from a small town in North Carolina. Katherine Ross Ridenhour, a 23-year-old teacher and cheerleading coach at Cox Mill High School, was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student, while she engaged in a consensual relationship with him. She was later charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student, according to The Charlotte Observer. Police said they learned of the relationship on Monday, Nov. 13.

Prior to her arrest, Katherine, who is being accused of engaging in one of the incidents with the minor on school grounds (according to WBTV-TV), resigned as a teacher from the school, Cabarrus County Schools told the news outlet. She was employed at the Cox Mill High School in Concord as a family and consumer science teacher. She was also the school’s junior varsity cheerleading head coach. As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, however, she was no longer listed as a staff member.

Parents, obviously, have become fed up with these student-teacher sex scandals, and rightfully so. “I don’t know, something needs to be done because it’s happening everywhere, daily,” parent Lavonne Strickland told WSOC. “I think it’s appalling and I don’t understand why this keeps happening,” parent Daisy Rawlins added. “I don’t understand why teachers think it’s OK to mess around with students.” We feel the same exact way.

